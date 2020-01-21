CRAFT: Authors in Conversation, a new series conceived and hosted by New York Times bestselling author Denise Kiernan, kicks off at Asheville’s Little Jumbo cocktail lounge on Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m. New York City author Ada Calhoun will join Kiernan to discuss Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis, an expansion of Calhoun’s viral story for Oprah.com about the distinct issues facing Generation X women.

“We have such a strong literary history here in Asheville, but we also have a very vibrant literary present,” says Kiernan. “I want CRAFT to celebrate that. I hope the series will introduce readers to new authors and even genres they wouldn’t normally consider.”

Held the last Sunday of each month, CRAFT is co-sponsored by Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe and Little Jumbo. For the event, Kiernan will host an author to discuss not only their latest publication but also the craft of writing. For each featured author, the Little Jumbo staff will create a specialty cocktail—or mocktail—inspired by either the featured book or the authors themselves.

“Whether Denise is presenting her own books or talking with other writers about theirs, she always brings the mix of knowledge, curiosity and humor that makes people rave,” says Stephanie Jones-Byrne, director of author events at Malaprop’s Bookstore/Cafe. “We’re excited to be part of that happening once a month.”

On-site book sales will be provided by Malaprop’s, Asheville’s 37-year-old independent bookstore. A small number of reserved seats are available to those who purchase a book from Malaprop’s prior to the event. Additional seating and standing room will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Doors open at 2:30 p.m. Free parking is available in the lot at the corner of Broadway and Monroe streets.

February’s event will feature New York Times bestselling author Therese Fowler (Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald; A Well Behaved Woman), discussing her book A Good Neighborhood. Future guests include graphic novelist Andre Frattino and New York Times bestselling author Wiley Cash.