Marla Hardee Milling, Author

Author Marla Hardee Milling traveled the breadth of North Carolina west to Murphy and east to Wilmington and as many places in between as she could manage to visit in order to write her latest book, North Carolina Day Trips by Theme. She convinced her publisher that the book warranted a “Weird and Wacky” category. There readers will find entries that include Judaculla Rock in Cullowhee, the Brown Mountain Lights in Pisgah National Forest and the LaZoom Bus Tours in Asheville.

A native of Asheville and seventh-generation Buncombe County resident, Milling even discovered new places as she researched and traveled. “I had never been to Mount Airy before and writing this book gave me the perfect reason to drive up there,” she says. “I fell in love with the place. It truly has the ‘Mayberry’ feel with the Andy Griffith Museum, squad car tours of town, a replica jail and replica cabins the Darlings lived in, as well as the Snappy Lunch with its famous pork chop sandwich.”

And readers don’t have to go far from home for exceptional day trips. Her own favorite excursions are right here in Western North Carolina, she says, “where I can hike, see bears, explore historical sites, dip my toes in a stream and enjoy natural treasures like Grandfather Mountain, Chimney Rock State Park, Biltmore Estate and other beautiful places.”

North Carolina Day Trips by Theme, August, 2019, travel, softcover, $14.95, by Marla Hardee Milling, and published by Adventure Publications, Cambridge, MA. Find the book at area bookstores or online at AdventurePublications.net.