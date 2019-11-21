Meagan Lucas, Author

Author Meagan Lucas says that her debut novel Songbirds and Stray Dogs was inspired by an overheard conversation between a young woman and a man in a coffee shop. “All of my stories are inspired by a nugget of something that caught my eye, or ear, that I just can’t stop thinking about,” she says. “I am an observer; I like to people watch and (ahem) eavesdrop.”

A Canadian native, Lucas attended graduate school in Michigan where she met her husband. “We came to Asheville for our honeymoon and fell in love with the area,” she says. “We now live in Hendersonville with our children.” Her writing career includes more than a dozen published short stories, a 2019 Pushcart Prize nomination and the 2017 Scythe Prize for Fiction. She teaches English composition at Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College and is fiction editor at Barren Magazine.

Authors she enjoys include Ron Rash, Lee Smith, Taylor Brown, David Joy, Silas House and Heather Bell Adams. “I think Songbirds and Stray Dogs would appeal to readers who enjoy these authors, too,” she says.

She has just returned from a two-week residency in Michigan where she completed the first draft of her second novel, Mercy. “It is set in upstate South Carolina, but like Songbirds and Stray Dogs has a lot to say about poverty, religion and family legacies,” Lucas says.

Songbirds and Stray Dogs, August, 2019, fiction, softcover, $17.95, by Meagan Lucas, and published by Main Street Rag Publishing Company, Mint Hill, NC. To learn more, visit MeaganLucas.com or Twitter @mgnlcs.