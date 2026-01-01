LP And The Vinyl Concert in February Will Benefit Wortham Center’s Arts for All Kids

The Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ upcoming events include performances by LP And The Vinyl: From Blues to Beatles to Bowie–A Benefit for Arts for All Kids on Friday, February 6, at 7 p.m. and the Celtic ensemble Solas with special guest Nuala Kennedy on Saturday, February 14, at 8 p.m.

The benefit for Arts for All Kids will be held in the Diana Wortham Theatre and includes intimate on-stage seating, light bites and drinks, a silent auction and the music of LP And The Vinyl. Wortham’s Arts for All Kids program ensures that children from across Western North Carolina have access to music, dance and theater—experiences they might not otherwise have, says Nancy Houha, a Wortham Center for the Performing Arts board member.

Proceeds from the benefit will help support student series performances, creative arts summer camps, scholarships for students who need financial assistance and in-school workshops that bring artists directly into classrooms. Last year alone, the Arts for All Kids program benefited more than 6,000 students from 98 schools and involved 14 performances and the offering of 600 scholarships.

Houha says she’s seen firsthand the profound impact Arts for All Kids has on local students. “When I attend a student performance, I watch children walk into the theater with eyes wide and faces full of wonder,” she says. “Many are visiting a theater for the very first time. You can see the spark of imagination ignite. Moments like that inspire curiosity, creativity and a lifelong appreciation for the arts.”

The members of LP And The Vinyl all hold faculty positions at the college level and are involved in school and community performing arts programs. “As jazz artists, music educators and parents of children involved in the arts, we love any opportunity to support arts education,” says LP And The Vinyl band member Danny Green. “We believe that it benefits students in so many ways, including boosting self-confidence, learning to work with others, offering outlets for self-expression and developing the ability to tackle challenges. Making arts education available to students of all socio-economic backgrounds is something we all feel strongly about and we are so excited to be participating in the Arts for All Kids Benefit.”

On February 14, the Celtic ensemble Solas will take the stage at the Diana Wortham Theatre to share their unique blend of Irish music which features fiery instrumentals, rich vocals and adventurous musicality. Formed 30 years ago in New York City by a powerhouse lineup of Irish-American talent, Solas features founding members Seamus Egan, Winifred Horan and John Williams. The Boston Globe described Solas as “the finest Celtic ensemble this country has ever produced.” At the Valentine’s Day evening show at the Wortham, Solas will be joined by special guest and acclaimed flute player and singer Nuala Kennedy whom The Irish Times called “spellbinding” and “a delight.”

Solas has released 12 albums blending Irish tradition with folk, bluegrass and Americana. Their concept album Shamrock City explores immigrant life in early 1900s Montana.

For tickets and more about the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts’ upcoming events, visit WorthamArts.org.