Maggie Valley Hosts Drive-in Concerts

With music fans not able to gather for indoor shows, socially distanced, drive-in concerts have become a way that bands can play live before an audience and still follow North Carolina’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. The Maggie Valley Festival Grounds will host two concerts this month, with a third being held just down the road at Ghost Town in the Sky’s parking lot. The shows are being presented by The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds.

On Friday, October 2, Mandolin Orange will appear at the festival grounds. Singer-songwriter Andrew Marlin and multi-instrumentalist Emily Frantz make up this folk duo whose music, says the Washington Post, blends “engaging storytelling with acoustic elements of bluegrass, folk and country.” Their 2019 album is titled Tides of a Teardrop.

The award-winning Del McCoury Band takes the stage at the festival grounds on Saturday, October 3. The legendary Del McCoury has been playing professionally since 1963 when he joined Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys. Today, McCoury plays alongside his sons Ronnie and Rob. Among the distinctions garnered by the band are two GRAMMY awards and nine IBMA Entertainer of the Year awards.

Rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones will finish the month with a performance on Thursday, October 29, at Ghost Town in the Sky.

The shows are for all ages, with a maximum of six people per vehicle. Ticket purchases provide a designated 20’ x 20’ space for parking and tailgating. An HD screen will provide viewing of the show and audio will be broadcast live via an FM transmitter.

All shows will be held at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheGreyEagle.com.