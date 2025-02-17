Mixed Media Artist Matt Tommey’s Work to Be Represented at Lucy Clark Gallery

Lucy Clark Gallery, in Brevard, is welcoming the celebrated basketry and mixed-media artist Matt Tommey to its curated collection of artists. Known for his innovative and nature-inspired pieces, Tommey’s work reflects a decades-long creative journey that has captivated collectors and admirers worldwide. “For over 30 years now, my work has been a divinely inspired collaborative effort with nature,” says Tommey. “I started out simply seeing nature as a source of materials I could weave into functional baskets and experiencing simple joy when in the forest. Then, over time, it expanded into a source of endless creative inspiration for my sculptural works for walls and pedestals.”

Tommey’s newest body of work is his Reliquary series: a blend of natural materials and fine art featuring textured cold wax and oil-painted surfaces paired with handcrafted baskets, nests and weavings.

Gallery owner Lucy Clark has long been a fan of Tommey’s work, and cites this new series as a testament to his continued growth and evolution as an artist. “His ability to bring different media together to create an exceptional piece of sculpture has always drawn me in,” she says. “His work is fluid and organic, marrying hard and soft—an incredible skill and one that he has truly mastered.”

Tommey, who used to have a large studio in the River Arts District, reached out to Clark personally to represent him when he made a recent move to Texas. “The Lucy Clark Gallery is one of the premier art-buying destinations in Western North Carolina,” he says. “As an artist herself with a discerning eye for quality and unique creative voices, Lucy has thoughtfully curated a collection of artists that represent the best of the best in the region and beyond. Lucy is passionate about communicating the story, creative intentions and spirit of the artists she represents. For me, that’s the perfect gallerist and someone I’m proud to partner with to represent my work.”

Lucy Clark Gallery is located at 51 West Main Street, Brevard. Learn more at LucyClarkGallery.com. Tommey’s work can also be seen at Philip DeAngelo Studio, 115 Roberts Street, Asheville. Learn more at MattTommey.com.