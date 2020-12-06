MixedBlessing Holiday Cards Celebrate Diversity This Season

MixedBlessing, an interfaith and multicultural holiday greeting card line created by Asheville artist and graphic designer Elise Okrend, offers dozens of cards celebrating the holiday season in the spirit of diversity. Since Okrend started MixedBlessing more than 30 years ago, the line has sold out in stores and received national media coverage in publications including The Wall Street Journal and USA Today.

“The idea for the cards came in 1988 when I was working in a New York City advertising agency,” she says. “As an artist I wanted to create something original for two of my work colleagues, one Christian and one Jewish, who were in a relationship.”

Okrend doodled a Star of David merging into a Christmas tree. The recipients loved the card and the idea so much that the doodle became the first MixedBlessing design. The cards were sold in stores in New York City and throughout the country until Okrend decided to focus primarily on online sales. That decision proved successful.

“We have some continual favorites and best sellers,” she says. “Some of our new designs that are popular this year are our Santa and Rabbi facemask card created during this time of COVID-19 to be lighthearted and bring a smile to others.”

Okrend begins the design process by viewing hundreds of holiday images. Keeping the principles of graphic design in mind, she considers ways to combine the symbols of Christmas and Hanukkah in unique and clever ways.

“If I see a cupcake decorated for Christmas, I’ll ask myself why can’t there also be a cupcake with a menorah or a Star of Peace on it,” Okrend says.

MixedBlessing has a loyal following of repeat customers. In addition to the cards, gift items are available including coffee mugs, tote bags, sweatshirts, long-sleeve tees and the children’s book Blintzes for Blitzen, written by Elise and her husband Philip Okrend and illustrated by Alice io Oglesby.

“Our interfaith household has been sending MixedBlessing holiday cards to family and friends for several years,” says customer Laura Grossman. “I love how they include everyone and how they seem as if they were designed just for us.”

The cards and other merchandise can be ordered at MixedBlessing.com. A limited selection is also available locally at Elise Okrend Studio & Gallery, 129 Roberts Street, Wedge Building, in Asheville, and at Okrend’s booth at Woolworth Walk in downtown Asheville. Her pastel paintings and limited edition prints are also available at these locations as well as online at EliseOkrend.com.