Momentum Gallery Presents “Emergence”

Momentum Gallery, at 24 N Lexington Avenue in downtown Asheville, hosts Emergence, featuring new and original works by three artists—Alysia Fischer, Vicki Grant and Ivy Jacobsen.

The exhibition title takes on new meaning as states begin lifting restrictions and residents acclimate to getting out more. The gallery is implementing safety protocols including limiting the number of guests, encouraging social distancing and disinfecting surfaces throughout the day. Please contact Momentum Gallery if you prefer to schedule a private tour. The gallery owners are taking appointments for personal showings daily and have also shared their space virtually through their website.

“All three artists in Emergence are inspired by nature, and their work expresses a feeling of wonder at the natural world,” says Momentum Gallery owner and director Jordan Ahlers. “I see a shared aesthetic that explores the powerful metaphor of germination or materialization of an idea, something coming into view following a period of dormancy and introspection.”

Emergence marks the debut of a brand-new series by Vicki Grant, one of Momentum’s most popular inaugural artists. Referred to as Woodland Harmonies, Grant’s latest series of wall-mounted works combines live-edge sections of spalted maple with the artist’s recognizable, carved and painted porcelain forms and other appropriated natural elements.

“Grant’s work is organic and architectural, made from clay and wood, along with natural objects like mineral specimens, reeds, seed pods and porcupine quills,” says Ahlers. “Textures she impresses and carves into porcelain reference tree bark, foliage and feathers.”

Professor, artist and anthropologist Alysia Fischer incises intricate leaf patterns into rubber inner tubes, upcycling them into draping wall pieces and freestanding stitched sculptures that reference seed pods and chrysalides. Glass, which has long been a pursuit and passion for Fischer, is combined with rubber in several pieces in this collection.

“What I hope to convey to viewers is a sense of growth and expansion,” says Fischer. “A few of the glass and rubber pieces are suggestive of germinating seeds or of objects that cannot be contained in their current casing—like a snake shedding its skin.”

Ivy Jacobsen’s moody and atmospheric paintings of trees, wildflowers and hanging gardens offer an unexpected look at flora and the drama and beauty of her botanical subjects. Rendering space through layers of veiled elements, Jacobsen’s paintings evoke a sense of calm and wonder.

“We are excited to have some larger-scale works by Jacobsen,” says Ahlers. “Her paintings provide a fresh, representational context to the exhibit and play off the abstract forms in both Grant and Fischer’s mixed media works.”

Learn more at MomentumGallery.com.