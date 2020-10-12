Music Video Asheville to Hold Virtual Awards

Music Video Asheville (MVA) commemorates 13 years of operation this fall with a virtual awards ceremony streaming live via IamAVL on the evening of Wednesday, October 21. The annual competition brings musicians and filmmakers together for a celebration of independent arts with a focus on local talent. In light of ongoing concerns due to COVID-19, MVA will cultivate a physically, but not socially, distant environment for both participants and audience members thanks to local production company IamAVL, which has taken over management of the event this year.

“IamAVL has been a part of the MVA video production element for years, and video was going to be a part of the event even before COVID-19 hit,” says event host Marisa Blake. “We are really excited to bring MVA to people’s homes, not just locally but globally, and free of charge!”

This year will be the first that the MVA awards ceremony is free and open to the public. Organizers hope that by making viewership more accessible, music video aficionados from WNC and beyond will be able to experience a night of high-quality art and camaraderie.

The telethon-style event will feature a diverse and interactive lineup including special guest interviews, live performances broadcast from Echo Mountain Recording Studios and a chance for at-home viewers to appear on the live feed. The evening will center around viewings of this year’s music video finalists, showcasing the categories of best director, editing, cinematography, visual effects, music production and wardrobe/makeup.

“We are trying to incorporate a lot of the same elements for an online audience, maintaining the sense of joy, creativity and community that MVA has always fostered,” says IamAVL co-founder Josh Blake.

In the spirit of tradition, MVA organizers are encouraging audience members to doll up in their favorite formal wear. A limited number of custom-curated MVA Party Packs containing items to enhance the viewing experience will be available for purchase to be picked up the day before the event.

“As many folks know, dressing up and costumes have always been encouraged at Music Video Asheville,” says Marisa Blake. “We will be using the power of social media to share some of our favorite costumes and people dressed to the nines during the livestream.”

The Music Video Asheville awards ceremony will be accessible through IamAVL.com and on the organization’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. A time for the event will be released closer to the date. Donations for the artists are encouraged and can be made at IamAVL.com/musician-relief-fund.