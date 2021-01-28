Music You’ll Love Hearing at Isis Music Hall This February

Isis Music Hall continues its offerings of live and livestreamed shows in February. The limited in-person shows follow social distancing guidelines and will also be streamed on the Isis Music Hall Facebook page for those not able to attend in person.

Americana artist Seth Walker will appear live at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 14. The son of classically trained musicians, Walker grew up on a commune in rural North Carolina and played cello before discovering the guitar in his 20s. Since then, he has released ten albums, broken into the Top 20 of the Americana Radio Albums Chart and reached Number 2 on Billboard’s Blues Albums Chart.

Based in Asheville now, Walker had played at Isis Music Hall on many occasions before the pandemic hit. “I have been semi-steady with virtual shows and that has been a godsend to stay connected with my fans,” he says. “But, damn, I miss playing live and sharing the energy and space. I have done only a small handful of socially distanced shows through all of this and I really look forward to this one at Isis.”

Nashville singer-songwriter Kim Richey will also perform on Sunday, February 14, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. “I started writing songs because of Joni Mitchell, probably like most women songwriters of a certain age,” says Richey. [Note: Kim Richey’s concert has been added since The Laurel of Asheville’s February issue went to press. The previously scheduled show by Gretchen Peters on February 14 has been canceled.]

Additional shows include slack key guitarist Patrick Landeza at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 17; fiddle and vocalist duo House of Hamill at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 21; and blues artist Steve James and Friends, featuring Albanie Falletta, at 7 p.m. on Sunday, February 28.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended and tables are for dining only.