Music Your Mother Would Not Like Hosts Two Virtual Performance Series

Two virtual music series, created by Musicalou Productions founder Louise Baker and radio host and programmer Bruce Swan, offer high-quality entertainment and a sense of community. Tuesday Music Series and Thursday Songs and Stories feature artists from across the US performing in a variety of musical genres via Zoom. Tuesday’s series is not ticketed, but donations are welcome with proceeds going to performers. Tickets to Thursday’s series are available on a sliding scale through TicketSpice.

“Zoom is the only platform that lets us see, hear and interact with an audience, as well as respond musically to what the other performers in the line-up are doing,” says Christine Stay, who, along with husband Aidan Quinn, makes up the modern folk acoustic duo Friction Farm. “That interaction is a big part of what we do, so having it during this time of isolation is powerful.”

The Tuesday Music Series began in June when Baker and Swan came to three realizations: that live concerts would not return any time soon; that there was much room for improvement in online productions; and that technology existed that would enable them to produce quality concerts that they themselves would want to watch. They subsequently invited 60 musicians to select a performance slot. Within five hours of the initial invitation, 80 percent of the 30 available slots were full. By the next morning, a waiting list had formed. Since June 30, Swan and Baker have produced 24 live weekly showcase concerts and hosted more than 100 artists.

“We have built a wonderful community,” says Swan. “People from all over the world are viewing these concerts from their living rooms, and artists from all over the world are performing from their living rooms.”

The success of this project prompted the pair to launch a second series, Songs & Stories, also via Zoom. The series kicks off Thursday, February 18, at 8 p.m. with local singer, songwriter and storyteller Michael Reno Harrell. In addition to performing, Reno Harrell will discuss his work with show host Swan. Jack Williams is also on the bill.

“I’ll be performing several new songs written during this homebound spell as well as some old favorites while wearing a nicely ironed dress shirt above my favorite sweatpants,” says Reno Harrell.

According to Swan and Baker, the two biggest surprises they have experienced since launching the series are the outpouring of support from audiences and the appreciation from participating artists. The payments artists receive for their performances are greatly appreciated, but perhaps most importantly, they are no longer starved for a live audience with whom to share their work.

“When I took part in the Tuesday Music Series, I could tell that a lot of the ticket buyers were regulars,” says James A.M. Downes of the folk, rock and Americana band TEOA (The End of America). “The way they interacted with each other and with the performers made it obvious that they were familiar with each other, the etiquette of the group and with how to make new people feel welcome.”

Registration is required for both the Tuesday Music Series and Thursday Songs and Stories Zoom concerts. More information about the past, current and future lineups can be found at MusicMyMotherWouldNotLike.com.