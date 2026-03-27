New Cherry Street Gallery Brings Traditional Realism to Downtown Black Mountain

By Lauren Stepp

A new gallery in downtown Black Mountain is shifting the tone of the local arts scene. Cherry Street Gallery, located at 137 Cherry Street, opened with a soft launch in November and presents a collection of approximately 24 nationally recognized realist painters from across the US and Canada, with additional works scheduled to rotate in over time.

According to gallery director Steve Anderson, the work leans heavily toward landscapes and wildlife rendered in oil, with a small number of pastels and graphite pieces included. Many of the artists have been published in national art magazines and are members of professional organizations such as Oil Painters of America. For collectors familiar with that level of work, Anderson says several names on the walls are immediately recognizable. “This is traditional realism art from A-list artists,” he says.

Anderson, who has lived in the area for 10 years and also owns Mountain Nest Gallery, has partnered with a private collector to bring the Cherry Street Gallery to life. The collector, who prefers to remain anonymous, provides and curates the work, drawing on extensive national experience. Together, they envisioned a space that would introduce Western North Carolina audiences to artists more commonly seen in major markets than in small mountain towns.

“I’ve been in practically every gallery in this area multiple times, and you just don’t see what we’re doing here,” says Anderson.

The model intentionally contrasts with Mountain Nest Gallery, which features primarily local artists, more than 90 percent of whom live within an hour of town. Where that space highlights regional creativity and emerging voices, Cherry Street Gallery extends outward, offering a different tier of work and price point. Anderson views the two galleries as complementary, each serving a distinct audience while contributing to Black Mountain’s broader arts identity.

Cherry Street Gallery also brings a unique guest experience to the region. Paintings are spaced widely throughout the space, and there are no wall labels listing titles or prices. Instead, visitors use a printed guide near the entrance to learn about each piece. The quieter presentation encourages guests to spend time with the work before considering acquisition.

“We just want to encourage people to come in and see this beautiful art,” says Anderson. “This is more like a museum than it is an art gallery pushing to sell you something.”

Cherry Street Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 828.357.5205 or visit CherryStreetGallery.com.