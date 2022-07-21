By Natasha Anderson

Beginning this summer, New Morning Gallery celebrates 50 years of “Art for Living” in historic Biltmore Village. Opened by John Cram in 1972 at 3-1/2 Kitchin Place, the gallery’s name was inspired by Bob Dylan lyrics: “This must be the day that all of my dreams come true / So happy to just be alive / underneath the sky of blue / on this new morning.” In 1978, Cram bought the McGeachy Building at 7 Boston Way and moved the gallery to that renovated location; in 2000 he expanded the space to more than 12,000 square feet.

“Building memories from visits to the gallery is something we hear about often,” says New Morning Ltd. director of operations Neal Reed. “Children have grown up with artwork from the gallery, and visit as adults to furnish their own homes with treasures their kids will remember fondly.”

From the beginning, New Morning Gallery carried artwork from national as well as local and regional crafters, representing thousands of American artisans. Artists come and go over the years, but ceramicist Becky Gray has been a constant with her highly sought-after collectible ceramic whistles. In the early aughts, North Carolina potter Clyde Gobble came to Cram with an idea for a new kitchenware product, the ceramic bacon cooker. It was a hit; several other artists made their own versions, and the bacon cooker became the gallery’s all-time best-selling product. New artists include Asheville resident Jason Rojas, whose modern, nature-inspired ceramic bowls are handbuilt on forms with pieced-together slabs. Other new items arrive daily from artists, including copper wall art by Studio G7, glass sculpture by David Goldhagen, lighting by Kinzig Designs and folk furniture by Sticks. New Morning also has a great selection of funky garden art, kinetic jewelry, locally crafted wood bowls and numerous whimsical wall clocks.

“I always tell customers to come back soon,” says Reed. “Our inventory is constantly changing and tomorrow’s gallery will look different than today’s.”

New Morning Gallery’s redesigned website and online store will go live this summer, and celebrations will take place at the 50th annual Village Art & Craft Fair on September 10 and 11, and at the gallery this fall. A digital display of New Morning history is forthcoming on the gallery’s website and social media channels, and an in-person retrospective begins this summer at the gallery.

“New Morning is a touchstone for creative items for people to buy and enjoy,” says gallery manager Sarah Marshall. “As John once quoted, ‘Craft really is sustainable. Buy once. Love forever.’”

New Morning Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 12–5 p.m. Learn more at NewMorningGalleryNC.com.