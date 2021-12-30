Oil Paintings From Three Artists at Asheville Gallery of Art in January

Asheville Gallery of Art will host a three-artist group show in January titled Mountain Inspirations. Gallery members Jan Smith, Mandy Kjellstrom and Raymond Byram will exhibit pieces in the show, which runs from Sunday, January 2, through Monday, January 31. An event to meet the artists will be held at the gallery on First Friday, January 7, from 5—8 p.m.

All three artists paint in oils. Smith has had a 40-year career as an artist during which she’s developed a unique hybrid style in her landscapes. “My work is impressionistic with a hint of realism that allows the viewer of my work to fill in the blanks, so to speak, with their own interpretation, imagination and creativity,” she says. Smith also paints animals, people and florals in a more traditional realism style.

Kjellstrom is a member of the Fine Arts League of the Carolinas, a school devoted to classical realism. Her work focuses on figure, landscapes and still life, which she often paints en plein air. Byram has a Fine Arts degree and has devoted his life to his painting and printmaking. He works exclusively with palette knives to create his landscapes and approaches his paintings with a style he has dubbed Tight Impressionism.

“As a group, we came up with the title for our show as our art is inspired by where we live, play, explore and work,” says Smith. “We love to share experiences in our mountain locations with our families and friends. By painting these beautiful venues we can share them with the broader audience that views our creations.”

Asheville Gallery of Art is located at 82 Patton Avenue in Asheville, across from Pritchard Park. To learn more, call 828.251.5796, visit AshevilleGallery-of-Art.com or follow the gallery’s Facebook page.