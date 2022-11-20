Paintings by Molly Courcelle at Capella on 9

A collection of paintings by Molly Courcelle is on display at Capella on 9, the rooftop restaurant at the AC Hotel, through the end of December. Robert Nicolas, owner of the design-centric marketplace Marquee Asheville, oversees the curation, installation and sales of the artwork throughout the hotel in partnership with the hotel’s manager. “Artists such as Molly Courcelle are chosen to hang at the rooftop bar because they represent Asheville’s amazing talent and creativity,” he says.

Courcelle works out of a studio on the second floor of The Wedge Studios and also has her work on display at Marquee. “As a busy artist I often do not have extra artwork to hang outside of my studio and the galleries which represent me,” she says. “However, when Robert Nicolas from Marquee asked if I would be interested in exhibiting a group of paintings at Capella on 9 I couldn’t resist. The rooftop restaurant and bar is beautiful and the artwork that has been selected to hang throughout the AC Hotel Asheville is exceptional. I knew I had to make it work.”

For the display, Courcelle selected several large, abstract paintings that incorporate gold leaf and oil paint. “These pieces have a more atmospheric aspect than my floral or landscape paintings,” says Courcelle, who is a Christian artist who relates each of her paintings to a passage of scripture from the Bible. “The ethereal qualities in them make reference to the views from the rooftop—bright clouds, starry skies and vibrant sunsets.”

To learn more, visit Capellaon9.com, MarqueeAsheville.com and MollyCourcelle.com.