Asheville Barnaroo Showcases Local Music

By Calie Brummer

On Friday, September 28, through Sunday, September 30, Asheville Barnaroo welcomes guests for a weekend celebration of music and community at Franny’s Farm in Leicester. The festival spans more than 38 acres of rolling hillside and features music from regional artists and musicians. During the weekend, festivalgoers can participate in a silent auction to benefit the nonprofit Asheville Music School, a community school for music education.

“Asheville Barnaroo was built out of a necessity to perform, a desire to share the community’s burgeoning art scene and as a way to inspire more musicians to step onto the stage with confidence,” says Andrew Scotchie, Barnaroo founder. “Barnaroo turns ten this year and I’m proud that the festival has grown while still supporting local businesses and musicians.”

Farm to Fender food truck will serve up fresh food, beer will be available from Hi-Wire Brewing, and many local artists and vendors will set up shop. Festivalgoers can camp onsite and are encouraged to arrive early, pitch a tent, sleep under the stars and wake up to a hot breakfast before enjoying a day packed full of music.

Live music will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday with the Aaron Burdett Band, Jane Kramer, Sister Ivy and headliner Tall Tall Trees. On Saturday, musical acts will perform from noon to 11 p.m. Blues and fusion guitarist Eric Gales will be Saturday’s headliner, followed by a late-night DJ set to take over the ridgeline. Wrapping up the weekend, Sunday will feature youth musical acts including Rise and Shine Open Mic hosted by Odyssey Community School followed by special guest performances throughout the day.

“The atmosphere is welcoming to people of all ages and musical tastes,” says Scotchie. “At the end of the weekend, people leave with new friends and are aware of bands they may have never been exposed to. Franny’s Farm is such a beautiful place in the fall and festivalgoers feel at peace when they come to the farm. Nobody feels like they are just another face in the crowd; people have enough space and can also genuinely connect with each other.”

Asheville Barnaroo runs from 1 p.m. on Friday, September 28, to 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 30. Franny’s Farm is located at 22 Franny’s Farm Road in Leicester. Children under 12 are admitted free of charge. Weekend camping passes, day passes and VIP passes, along with a full line-up of music, are available at ashevillebarnaroo.com.