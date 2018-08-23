Dogwood Alliance: Woods and Wilds

Dogwood Alliance will hold its annual Woods and Wilds event on Saturday, September 8, from 7–11 p.m. at the Grey Eagle in Asheville. Music will be provided by EarthCry (Anthony Thogmartin of the group Papadosio), and seven storytellers will entertain, including Alison Fields, an Asheville Moth GrandSLAM winner, and Gary Sizer, a teller of tales regularly featured on the Moth Podcast.

“We are so excited for the opportunity with the Woods and Wilds event to take a step back from the seemingly never-ending threats to our forests and to collectively celebrate with the people of this amazing community that have supported us for so long,” says Danna Smith, executive director. “We truly appreciate everyone’s passion and dedication and look forward to an evening of incredible storytelling and music as a small thank-you.”

An Asheville nonprofit, Dogwood Alliance has partnered for more than 20 years with other organizations, communities and decision-makers to protect forests and communities in 14 southern states.

To learn more, visit dogwoodalliance.org. Tickets are $20 and are available at thegreyeagle.com.