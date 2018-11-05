First Monday Concerts in Brevard: Pianist Daniela Liebman

Brevard Music Center (BMC) presents pianist Daniela Liebman in concert on Monday, November 5, at 12:30 p.m. at Brevard College’s Porter Center. The performance is part of BMC’s First Monday Concert Series which provides free community concerts each month during the organization’s off-season. The November performance is provided in partnership with local nonprofit charity Brevard Ballet.

“This series not only allows us to thank patrons who support us during our summer music festival but also to introduce new audiences to our mission of teaching gifted young musicians to prepare and perform great musical works,” says BMC marketing and communications director Cally Jamis Vennare.

Liebman, a sixteen-year-old piano virtuoso from Guadalajara, Mexico, made her professional orchestral debut at age eight. Since then, she has played with 20 orchestras on four continents and has been named one of the “Forty Most Creative Mexicans in the World” by Forbes Magazine. Her performance will include Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 24, ‘A Therese’, Schubert’s Four Impromptus, Chopin’s Ballade No. 1 and Prokofiev’s Piano Sonata No. 3

“In addition to showcasing Daniela’s talent as an exciting young pianist, this concert provides an opportunity for the audience to see her perform works that are not often programmed together,” says BMC’s artistic coordinator Andrew Parker.

A preview of Brevard Ballet’s annual production of The Nutcracker will take place at 12 p.m. in the lobby of the Porter Center. Porter Center is located at 1 Brevard College Drive, in Brevard.

The concert is free and open to all. Learn more at BrevardMusic.org.