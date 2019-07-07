Flat Rock Playhouse: Separate Beds and All Shook Up

This month, Flat Rock Playhouse’s production of Separate Beds explores the enduring question of whether the grass really is greener on the other side. The romantic comedy, which runs from Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 20, follows empty nesters as they embark on a cruise vacation only to meet another couple who seem to have it all. Audiences will relate to the characters’ efforts to rekindle the sparks that brought them together.

“I have worked in theatres all over the country and any time Flat Rock calls I jump at the opportunity,” says Marcia McGuigan, who stars in the play. “Separate Beds is a gift to us actors because the cast members have worked together over the years and built up a wonderful bond of trust.”

Next up, Flat Rock Playhouse produces the pop-rock, jukebox musical All Shook Up, combining Elvis Presley hits with an upbeat, musical theater experience akin to Footloose and Godspell. The show takes audiences back in time to a quiet town in middle America where everything is about to change. One girl’s dream for adventure and a surprise visit from a leather-jacketed, hip-swinging stranger shake up the small town’s residents as they discover romance, rock and roll, and riotous fun. All Shook Up runs from Friday, July 26, through Sunday, August 18.

“The story uses elements from Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night’s Dream and others, so there are a lot of disguises, wordplay, mistaken identities and surprising love stories throughout,” says All Shook Up director Amy Jones. “But the bottom line is that All Shook Up is quite simply a good time with great music, dancing, characters, heart and humor.”