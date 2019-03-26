Flat Rock Playhouse Spring Productions

Flat Rock Playhouse (FRP) has a full lineup of theatrical and musical productions this spring, beginning with the first Mainstage play of the season, Sylvia. The play, which runs from April 5–20, tells the story of middle-aged Greg, his wife Kate and Greg’s adopted dog Sylvia. Crafted by playwright A. R. Gurney, the show presents a hilariously upside-down love affair between a husband and wife and a man and his best friend.

“The greatest treat is that we get to hear the dog’s take on things, as Sylvia’s character, played by an actress, exchanges dialogue with the humans around her,” says director Michael Kostroff. “It’s very clever and relatable, especially to anyone who has ever owned a pet.”

From April 25–28, national talent and local favorite Nat Zegree stars in From Mozart to Pop Charts, a new Mainstage show featuring FRP’s house band and members of the Hendersonville Symphony. Zegree has delighted FRP audiences time and again with his musical mastery, playful personality and ability to channel everyone from Jerry Lee Lewis to Mozart.

Jason Petty and Katie Deal will perform in Country Royalty: Hank Williams and Patsy Cline, running May 2–12 on FRP’s Mainstage. Petty began his theatre career portraying Hank Williams in Lost Highway, which earned him an Obie award. Deal starred in two sell-out national tours of A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline and developed her own one-woman show Katie Deal in Today, Tomorrow & Forever: A Tribute To Patsy Cline.

“The quality of the shows at FRP is top- notch, and the whole vibe is so friendly and community oriented that each visit is like a homecoming,” says Kostroff. “There’s a lot of love that goes into what they do, and it shows in their productions.”

The Flat Rock Playhouse is located at 2661 Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Tickets range from $17–$58. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit FlatRockPlayhouse.org or call the box office at 828.693.0731.