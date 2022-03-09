Photography by Drew Campbell at Woolworth Walk in March

For the month of March, the photographs of local artist Drew Campbell will be featured in the FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk.

Campbell’s images of the natural world are intended to evoke a sense of unity and connectivity. “I love mountain vistas at dawn, night photos using starlight and shimmering water with reflections and distortions,” the artist says. “My goal is to capture the essence of this incredible beauty and to allow the viewer to feel some of the same.” To achieve this,

Campbell seeks out unusual lighting for his images and captures interesting angles, colors and reflections. “I have selected pieces for this show that represent my love for light,” he says. His image God’s Eye was taken at dawn on a foggy morning, giving the photograph an ethereal look. Midnight on Grandfather Mountain is a clear shot of the Milky Way over the Grandfather Mountain footbridge with rhododendrons in the foreground. “The night was incredibly clear,” he says. “The stars in the sky seemed infinite.”

Campbell learned photography through experimentation, workshops and classes after being gifted his first Kodak Brownie camera for Christmas many years ago. In addition to Woolworth Walk, Campbell’s photography can be seen at galleries across the country including the Coastal Arts League Gallery in Half Moon Bay, CA; the Black Mountain Center for the Arts in Black Mountain; the Zella Gallery in Bryson City; the Stecoah Valley Center in Stecoah; and the Swain County Center for the Arts. He offers private photography workshops and also teaches photography classes at the John C. Campbell Folk School and Southwestern Community College.

“I think people will look into my images and be transported into the beauty that I was fortunate enough to see at those times,” Campbell says. “I try to communicate not only the visual scenes but also some of the emotions in the scenes in all of my work.”

Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. Gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.