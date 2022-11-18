Piano Duo Michelle and Kimberly Cann in Concert November 18

The Asheville Chamber Music Series (ACMS) presents pianists Michelle and Kimberly Cann on Friday, November 18, at 8 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Asheville. Known for bringing down the house wherever they perform, Kimberly and Michelle Cann showcase their artistry with a fresh, fiery program that weaves through the earliest and latest periods of piano composition.

“We sought to create a rich and varied program,” says Kimberly. “In particular, lovers of the Baroque and Romantic eras will be very happy, as we are performing the Rachmaninoff Suite in honor of a dear friend who lives in the area.”

In addition to Rachmaninoff’s Suite No. 2 for Two Pianos, the concert includes Bach’s Sonata No. 4 in E Minor, arranged by Victor Babin; Let My People Go, by M. Liebowitz; Helen Hagan’s Concerto in C Minor; Robert Schumann’s Andante and Variations; Symphonic Dances from West Side Story composed by Leonard Bernstein and arranged by John Musto; and Greg Anderson’s Carmen Fantasy for Two Pianos.

“We are very excited to bring the North Carolina premiere of Helen Hagan’s only surviving work,” says Michelle. “Hagan was the first African American woman to graduate from Yale University in 1912, and during World War I, she performed for African American troops in France as one of very few musicians of color called to France during the war.”

Michele Cann made her orchestral debut at age 14 and has since performed as a soloist with numerous organizations including the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. She has received many awards including the 2022 Sphinx Medal of Excellence, the highest honor bestowed by the Sphinx Organization.

Kimberly Cann, a WNC resident, performed her first solo recital at age 12. In addition to being a concert pianist, she is an educator and social advocate. She is a past president of the Asheville Area Piano Forum (AAPF) and served on the Board of the Asheville Symphony. She is dedicated to working on various stages of social advocacy programs that use quality music education to help create leaders of the next generation.

For tickets and information about the Asheville Chamber Music Series, visit AshevilleChamberMusic.org.