QuickDraw Artists Race Against the Clock to Raise Money for Art Programs in Haywood County Schools

On Saturday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m., artists and art enthusiasts will gather at the Laurel Ridge Country Club for QuickDraw, Waynesville’s annual live art benefit. In addition to the classic “race-the-clock” artists endeavoring to start and finish a piece within 75 minutes, the evening will also feature demonstration artists who will have time to engage with guests, as well as a lively art auction, silent auction, music, small works on display in the Little Gems gallery and dinner. Between 50 and 100 percent of all art sold at QuickDraw is donated by the artist to fund classroom art supplies and art scholarships in Haywood County.

Kelly Phipps has participated in QuickDraw for more than 20 years. “I love being in an event with so many other artists I admire and have come to develop friendships with through the years,” she says. “The financial support means so much to the educators and students in the county and inspires students to continue in their arts education.”

For others, QuickDraw provides an opportunity to engage with the artistic process. “It is fun to see how each artist approaches their subject matter differently—the materials and processes should reflect their specific objectives,” says Barbara Jamison, who participated for the first time last year.

Jo Ridge Kelley, another veteran participant, has been involved since the event’s inception and serves as an artist consultant on the committee. “QuickDraw has enabled our schools to provide a wonderful art experience to thousands of children over the years,” Kelley says. “Statistics prove these experiences help performance in all subjects. Life-changing creative experiences are available for children that would likely never receive them otherwise.”

For watercolor artist Barbara Brook, the most stressful part isn’t painting under the clock. “The most exciting and stressful moments are when the guests are bidding on our paintings,” she says. “We are very fortunate that our community fully supports the efforts of QuickDraw and generously buys the artwork at this event.” Since 2001, QuickDraw has funded $150,000 in teacher art supplies and $90,000 in scholarships.

“It’s super exciting and so much fun to ‘perform’ painting a piece in one hour before such an encouraging, warm audience,” says long-time participant Cheryl Keefer. “Supporting arts education fosters creativity, enhances cognitive skills, improves social-emotional development and boosts academic performance, ultimately leading to well-rounded individuals and stronger communities.”

Laurel Ridge Country Club is located at 49 Cupp Lane, Waynesville. Tickets are $125 (advance sales only) and include dinner. For information or to purchase tickets, visit WNCQuickDraw.com.