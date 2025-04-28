RAD Renaissance Celebrates Progress for Artists and District, Debuts Weekly RAD Art Market

By Gina Malone

The ingenuity, creativity and vitality that, from the beginning, have made the River Arts District (RAD) a valued part of the city are now fueling the RAD’s rise from the destruction left by catastrophic flooding last fall. On Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the district will host RAD Renaissance, a celebration of revival as spring flowers bloom and the rebuilding and restoration continues, and also an invitation for the public to support artists, galleries and studios in the RAD. “Visitors will experience a renewed sense of energy and creativity in the upper River Arts District,” says River Arts District Association (RADA) president Jeffrey Burroughs, “with open studios, galleries and creative businesses ready to welcome the public. Streets like Roberts Street, Depot Street, Clingman Avenue and Artful Way are now activated and many artists are debuting their first new works since Helene.”

In addition to live painting, artist demonstrations, interactive art classes, and music and storytelling performances will be the launch of the RAD Art Market. This marketplace, which will be held in the parking lot at Pine Gate Renewables every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., offers a chance for more than 50 displaced artists to show and sell their work.

Harper Leich lost her studio at Riverview Station to floodwaters just eight months after setting up there. “Thanks to a few grants, generous donations and the sales I made from RADFest in the fall, I’m transitioning from rebuilding into real growth and sustainability,” she says. “The RAD Renaissance is an opportunity for me to connect with my community, celebrate how far we all have come and step into a new phase of a career I have worked years to build.”

Heather Divoky, a mixed media artist and RADA’s marketing chair, and textile artist Emelie Weber Wade will collaborate for an exhibition Tea in the Tempest, opening Friday, May 9, and running through June 8 at Pink Dog Creative Gallery. “The exhibition transforms our pre-storm concept, Tea Time for Two, into an exploration of destruction, resilience and rebuilding through mixed media head crowns, hand-drawn works, large wall hangings and beautiful textile work,” says Divoky. “The centerpiece features three collaborative installations representing different aspects of the hurricane experience.” These are a woven paper/fiber blanket, a life-sized tree representing the moment of change and an interactive house installation that depicts the spirit of rebuilding and community resilience after the storm. An opening reception for the exhibition—and unofficial pre-party for RAD Renaissance—will be held May 9 from 5–8 p.m.

“We have been hard at work beautifying the RAD,” Divoky says. “While we have a long way to go, artists have been consistently revamping their spaces.” She names Trackside Studios and Fresh Woodfired Pizza West as reopening success stories.

Luna Gallery is a brand-new space in the District that showcases nature-inspired artwork by artists Kristy Bogart, Alice Scott, Maria Andrade Troya and Dayna Walton. “I had a studio and shop in the River Arts District for years that was flooded and ruined in the hurricane,” says Scott. “We’re very excited to create renewal in the district and celebrate women artists coming together. We’re also hosting pop-up markets there to help bring the community together.” The gallery is located at 20 Artful Way, #102, and hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, and Wednesday through Sunday.

Another opportunity for helping to restore the district’s beauty invites the community to be hands-on with the effort by helping to plant flowers at designated spots. Visitors can enjoy a day of happenings at RAD Renaissance, with local restaurants, pop-up food trucks, cafés, breweries and bars open throughout the day. “When we gather as a community, our community grows stronger,” says Divoky. “Plus, those outside RAD can see our progress as we continue to build and find space for more artists.”

Other events are planned throughout the summer, Burroughs says, with the intent to have something happening every Saturday within the District. “We hope RAD Renaissance shines a spotlight on our creative community, drives foot traffic and helps artists regain visibility and income,” Burroughs says. “After the challenges of the past six months, this event is a celebration of progress and a reminder that art plays a vital role in community healing and economic revitalization. It’s also a chance to reintroduce the public to the incredible talent that defines the RAD.”

Events like this one, Divoky adds, remind everyone that the RAD is not dead. “We are alive, we are working and we want to heal and have fun,” she says.

To learn more, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com or follow on Instagram @riverartsdistrict. Pine Gate Renewables is located at 130 Roberts Street. Mark calendars for upcoming events including a RAD Summer Event on August 9, a one-year anniversary of the hurricane in September and RADFest 2.0 in November.