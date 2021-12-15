Recycled Windows as Canvas at Woolworth Walk

Through Thursday, December 30, Woolworth Walk will highlight artist Rob O’Sheeran in the FW Gallery. O’Sheeran studied art at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Richmond, VA and has lived in Asheville for nearly 20 years. His work has been showcased in galleries across the southeast, including in Charleston, SC; Greensboro, NC; and Williamsburg, VA.

O’Sheeran paints in acrylic on recycled windows, with nature-inspired subject matter ranging from sea life to landscapes. “My style is always evolving, but when I reflect on the past year I notice that I spent more time on the smaller, finer details and layering paint to create more dimensionality in my art,” he says.

For this show, O’Sheeran sought out a diverse selection of his works in the hopes of appealing to a wide audience. “I chose a variety of subjects, colors, shapes and sizes, slowly building up what I consider a complete and well-rounded show,” he says. “I think my work triggers memories for people—of a time, place, thought, dream or experience that resonates with them.”

FW Gallery at Woolworth Walk is located at 25 Haywood Street in downtown Asheville. For more information, call 828.254.9234 or visit WoolworthWalk.com.