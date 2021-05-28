Second Craft Guild Mini Pop-Up Fair is June 12 at Folk Art Center

The Southern Highland Craft Guild (SHCG) will host the second of its two summer mini pop-up fairs in the lower level parking lot of the Folk Art Center on Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fair will have booths from several Guild members in many different media, presenting a wonderful opportunity to shop for Father’s Day gifts.

Julie Calhoun-Roepnack of JCR Designs Pottery will be presenting a variety of nature-inspired pottery including vases, mugs, bowls, plates and decorative tiles. This will be her first in-person fair in more than a year. “Although I had some success with my new online shop,” she says, “it’s just not the same as seeing a customer’s eyes light up when they find that perfect handmade item. There’s also a lot of catching up financially after everything had to be closed for all of those months last year.”

Greg Magruder of Magruder Glass will be showing traditional stained glass landscapes made in collaboration with Amelia Maxham, available in a variety of shapes and sizes. “This June pop-up show is particularly important to me as a Guild member,” he says. “I have presented in the Guild Fairs since 1995 and have rarely missed a show.” Maxham is the newest member of the Magruder Glass operation and she cuts and builds the panels under Magruder’s supervision. “My aged hands are, unfortunately, unable to cut glass after 30-plus years,” he says. “I design commission works and do several other duties for the operation to keep Magruder Glass up and running. All of the Guild shows are important, not only for the member that participates in the sale of their work but also to help the visitors understand what the Southern Highland Craft Guild is all about. After a tough year for most makers, this is a great opportunity to get back out in the public and do what we do best: making art.”

Admission to the fair is free. The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in east Asheville. For more information, visit CraftGuild.org.