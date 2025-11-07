See Seasonal Favorite The Nutcracker and the Mouse King at Wortham Center for the Arts in December

The Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre (ACDT) and New Studio of Dance present The Nutcracker and the Mouse King, a multi-generational performance of E.T.A. Hoffmann’s original 1816 story, on Friday, December 5, at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday, December 6, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts.

ACDT has been performing The Nutcracker and the Mouse King as written by Hoffmann for 13 years. “The main characters are constantly being developed every time we reread the book and discuss characters with the new dancers performing the part,” says Susan Collard, founder and director of ACDT, who appreciates this version of the tale because of its humor, courageous heroine and multi-dimensional characters.

The production includes large, crafted dancing puppets and high-flying aerialists. Professional dancers as well as students perform the contemporary and original choreography.

ACDT member Angela Gorman grew up performing Tchaikovsky’s more traditional ballet production of The Nutcracker, and finds this production, one she began performing with ACDT in 2021, refreshing. “It has a darker edge at times, balanced with quirky humor and rich storytelling,” she says. “What I love most is how Susan and Giles [Collard, co-director] blend tradition with innovation—honoring the original story, weaving in parts of Tchaikovsky’s music while adding fresh layers of creativity. It is exciting to be part of a holiday tradition that brings joy not only to audiences but also the students who participate. It is inspiring to see them grow as artists each year as they take on new roles.”

Tickets are $37 for adults, $32 for seniors and $28 for children and students, and are available at the box office or at WorthamArts.org. Learn more at acdt.org and follow on Facebook (Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre).