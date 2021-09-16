See the Work of Jefferson Pinder at Bardo Arts Center

A new exhibition of video performances by Chicago artist Jefferson Pinder continues at the Western Carolina University (WCU) Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center. Jefferson Pinder: Selections from the Inertia Cycle, 2003-2014 brings together five video performances from Pinder’s Inertia Cycle series. A reception will be held on Monday, September 20, from 5–7 p.m., featuring a talk by Pinder at 6 p.m. The exhibition runs through October 22.

Pinder’s interdisciplinary work explores themes of labor, endurance and African American identity, history and experience. The artist has a BA in Theatre and a MFA in Mixed Media. He is currently a professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

The exhibition was curated by Julie Levin Caro, professor of art history and faculty director of craft studies at Warren Wilson College. “I wanted to make the viewing experience in the gallery different from being able to watch his videos online,” says Caro. “The projection is about 17 feet high and the images and sound in the black box gallery create an immersive experience that reminds one of the experience of going to the movies, but it is different in the museum context—the space and context for viewing is different and, of course, the work is different. The large space, filled with light, images and sound and experienced with other museum-goers, will hopefully be a welcome contrast to the kind of small-screen, solo viewing we have been doing during the pandemic.”

The WCU Fine Art Museum at Bardo Arts Center is located at 199 Centennial Drive in Cullowhee. For more information, visit BardoArtsCenter.wcu.edu.