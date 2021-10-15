Shop Talk: Cheryl Keefer Fine Art

In 2000, Cheryl Keefer attended a wedding in Asheville, fell in love with the city and relocated soon after. She opened her second-floor studio in the Warehouse Studios building in the River Arts District (RAD) in 2011. “I regularly get to speak with and encourage artists, young and old, who visit the studio,” says Keefer. “Painting and talking with folks is what I was created to do.”

Keefer often hosts painting discussions or demonstrations in her studio and is currently preparing to participate in a RAD studio tour for visitors with visual and hearing impairments. “As a RAD artist, there are a plethora of opportunities to help support and encourage area artists as well as educate the community,” she says. “I am absolutely living the dream.”

Cheryl Keefer Fine Art is located at 170 Lyman Street in Asheville. Learn more at CherylKeefer.com or call 828.450.1104.