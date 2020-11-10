Shop Talk: Deanna Chilian Fine Art

Deanna Chilian calls herself a 2-dimensional artist with 5-dimensional dreams. “I’m always looking for new ways to translate that in a way that makes visual sense,” she says. “Painting has been my primary medium and I feel I am entering a phase where new materials and techniques will also become part of the conversation.”

Chilian relocated to Asheville almost nine years ago and quickly found herself in the River Arts District. “I’ve migrated around this district in the seven years since I first landed here, and I’m happy to once again be a ‘Pink Dogger,’” she says, referring to her studio location in Pink Dog Creative. She strives to have a studio space that is both welcoming and visually engaging. “It’s fun for me when people make a personal connection to the story of a particular painting or the narrative behind a series,” she says.

Deanna Chilian Fine Art is located in Pink Dog Creative, at 344 Depot Street, Suite #103, in Asheville. Her work can also be seen at Sky + Ground Contemporary Art in Riverview Station, 191 Lyman Street in Asheville. For more information, call 720.496.5001, visit DeannaChilianFineArt.com or find @deannachilianfineart on Instagram.