Shop Talk: Gallery COR

For decades, Leslie Rowland has been a successful artist and gallery owner. Her newest venture, Gallery COR, provides both classically trained and self-taught artists the opportunity to present their works side by side. “Cor is the Latin root for ‘heart,’” Rowland says. “We feature creative works that tell a wide range of stories and represent many different perspectives and techniques.

For Rowland, it is worthwhile to identify and promote artists based purely on the merit of their works. “Allowing these artworks to be presented in a setting that emphasizes creativity, process and meaning has been very rewarding,” she says.

Gallery COR is currently exhibiting work by several new artists, including vibrant collages by Galaxy Epop, unique three-dimensional wood sculptures by Chad Rendel and colorful, large-scale abstract paintings by Callie Ferraro. “And there is so much more to come,” Rowland says.

Visit GalleryCOR.com and the gallery’s Instagram account @gallerycor_asheville for new work and gallery updates.