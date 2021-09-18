Shop Talk: Michele Mitchell Fine Art

Even as a small child, internationally recognized artist Michele Mitchell wanted to know life in an “essential” way. “The arts invited me to explore something greater than myself within me,” she says.

Mitchell trained in classical and impressionist painting at the American Academy of Art in Chicago, The Atelier and the Academy of Fine Art in Florence. “I studied with a lineage of masters pre-dating the 18th century,” she says. “Through artists like Rembrandt and Vermeer, I learned a truly amazing craft based on seeing.”

Mitchell moved with her husband and two daughters to Asheville 21 years ago. “I didn’t want my daughters to be defined by a city, Chicago, but by the beauty that surrounded them.”

Though Mitchell has experience with a variety of mediums, she currently works primarily in oils.

Mitchell’s studio is located at 191 Lyman Street, in the River Arts District. Learn more at MicheleMitchellFineArt.com.