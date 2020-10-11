Shop Talk: Raphaella Vaisseau

A native of Minnesota, Raphaella Vaisseau lived for many years on the west coast where she had galleries in the Bay Area. She made a stopover in Florida before landing in Asheville just over a year ago. “I was drawn here by my adventurous spirit, the beauty of the woodlands, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the thriving art community of the River Arts District,” she says. “I felt immediately at home.”

She found a space for her Heartful Art Gallery alongside photographers Karen Maugans and Walter Arnold in Riverview Station. Her works are diverse, including layered watercolors, abstract acrylics and simple watercolors, all unified by her powerful mastery of color. “I view my work as a meditation and an expression of my love of nature and life itself,” she says. “I believe color bathes us in beauty, blesses and heals. Like beautiful music, color can lift our spirits to touch the divine.”

Located at #104 Riverview Station, 191 Lyman Street in Asheville, Heartful Art Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, call 941.993.7001, visit HeartfulArt.com, or find @heartfulartgallery on Facebook and Instagram.