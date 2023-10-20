Shop Talk: The Queen House Gallery

Lambert Wilson’s lifelong love of Indigenous art and culture was the driving force behind his desire to open a gallery that sold only Indigenous works. Eighty-five percent of the artists represented in The Queen House Gallery are Cherokee, and the remaining artists are members of Southwestern tribes.

“When Lambert was suddenly taken from us one year ago, the gallery had only been open for one year,” says Wilson’s sister, Linda Wike. She and her sisters inherited the gallery and have chosen to honor their brother by continuing his efforts to preserve and promote Indigenous culture. “We want to keep his dream alive, so we never thought of closing his beloved project,” Wike says. “We still buy from local Native artists and have a wide selection of wonderful works from artists old and new.”

The Queen House Gallery is located at 1148 Tsali Boulevard in Cherokee. To learn more, call 828.497.3272.