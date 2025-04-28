Shop Talk: Trackside Studios

Ten years ago, three artists­—Michael Allen Campbell, Julie Ann Bell and Lynn Stanley—formed LJM Art, Inc., and established Trackside Studios. Today, Campbell and Bell manage the studio. “The brief version is we grew from three artists in one studio to a collective of 12 artists in three interconnected studios and then to 30 artists in re-envisioned spaces in 2019,” says Bell. “A new building owner in 2023 brought fresh ideas, repairs and renovations, ultimately allowing us to offer working and display spaces for 60 artists and to open an arts classroom.”

When Campbell and Bell met, they had careers in the medical field in Gainesville, FL. They moved to Asheville in 2009 and Campbell retired to paint. Bell, who creates wire sculptures, continued to work as a nurse educator until a year ago. Last year, the two were recognized by the River Arts District Artists for their collective 15 years as board members and past presidents of the organization.

“When people walk into Trackside Studios, they enter a diverse community of artists,” says Bell. “We all know one another, encourage one another and enhance the visitor’s experience by sharing our enthusiasm for the art and our Trackside community.”

Trackside Studios is located at 375 Depot Street, in the River Arts District. Learn more at TracksideStudios.com, or follow on social media. Join Trackside artists for a Tenth Anniversary Celebration and Market Saturday and Sunday, May 10 and 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

