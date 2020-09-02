Shop Talk: Walter Arnold

Walter Arnold grew up in a creative family, the son of a children’s book author and illustrator, but it wasn’t until moving to Hendersonville in 2005 that he picked up a camera. Photography was just a “fun distraction” until a fateful portrait shoot in St. Augustine, FL, in 2009. “We stumbled across eight abandoned Navy aircraft in a small overgrown plot of land,” Arnold says. “I was instantly inspired and quickly became obsessed with finding more forgotten pieces of our history.” He began a series titled The Art of Abandonment.

“I seek out the human element in each place that I shoot,” he says. “It takes much more than an abandoned room to make for an interesting scene.” Arnold prints his images on large aluminum plates for depth and dimensional quality. “The images really come to life, and the beauty and the magnitude of the abandoned locations really shine through.”

Walter Arnold Photography is located at 191 Lyman Street #104 in Riverview Station, at the far right side of the building. For more information, call 828.335.3503, visit TheDigitalMirage.com, or find Walter Arnold Photography on Facebook and @waphotog on Instagram.