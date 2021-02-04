Show RAD Artists Some Love on Second Saturday February 13

The Asheville River Arts District (RAD) will hold its monthly Second Saturday celebration on February 13, with many artists throughout the district planning special in-person and virtual events, including demonstrations, workshops, exhibitions, food and live music.

CURVE Studios presents One Stop Sweetheart Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CURVE held a successful pop-up shop last October. “This time around, we have invited some special guests including Marjory Rockwell of Conjure Craft Chocolates, so we will have some edibles as well as many gift options for your sweetheart,” says artist Pattiy Torno. The studio will also welcome two new artists—painter Shirley Bavonese and fiber artist Susan Codega. Gift ideas available for sale at the pop-up shop include jewelry, felt keepsakes, ceramics, paintings, quilts and wearables.

Among the virtual offerings on Second Saturday is a livestream demo on Instagram from 2–3 p.m. by Peter Roux, who will also exhibit new work at Sky + Ground Contemporary Art along with artists Deanna Chilian, Christopher Peterson and Colleen Lineberry. Gallery work may be viewed by request on Second Saturday and by appointment through February. Call 617.947.4869 or email skygroundart@gmail.com in advance.

At Riverview Station, 310 Art resident artist Bridget Benton will host Hearts on Sale, an offering of new anatomical heart paintings. “My focus on hearts right now isn’t just about Valentine’s Day,” Benton says. “It’s also about that feeling of aliveness as we come through winter. Even with closures, the creative energy is still pumping through us as artists and through the District. The creative work is getting done; it’s just done in quiet, hidden places—more internal places. For me, the heart is a kind of metaphor for that.”

Elsewhere at Riverview Station (#213) Soul Sidewalk, the studio of Catherine Cervas Heaton, will feature works in oil, casein, watercolor and gouache, with visits by appointment. Another Riverview Station artist, Claire Simpson Jones, will have her work featured at Asheville Gallery of Art’s (AGA’s) new member show, Blooms, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Stepping into Asheville’s art scene after 24 years of teaching high school art, I am so honored to be a part of this thriving, creative community,” Simpson Jones says. “Though the pandemic continues on, we are still remaining strong, producing some of our best works and inspiring our viewers. Events like Second Saturdays and AGA’s monthly exhibits continue to give artists the opportunity to share their passion and viewers the gift of seeing life in a new way through art.”

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map, a studio guide and virtual visits to studios, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com, where a new page provides a quick glance at studios’ open hours throughout the month. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.