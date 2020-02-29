So Much to See and Do at RAD’s Second Saturday March 14

Join the artists of the River Arts District on March 14 for Second Saturday, an event that has come to be a welcome monthly tradition for art lovers. Most studios in the mile-long district will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as artists in 23 buildings welcome visits from the public with exhibitions, demonstrations, openings and more.

Artist Paige Houghton will be at Eco-Depot Marketplace from 1–4 p.m. painting on new pieces crafted from wool, mohair and other natural fibers and discussing how she uses the fibers to make her unique pieces. “I love Second Saturday in our historic and renowned River Arts District,” she says. “I think it’s an important opportunity for people to know there are hands actually crafting items of incredible beauty.” She enjoys talking to children, especially, about their own creativity. “I always send them off with snippets of fiber in hand,” she says.

Odyssey Galleries will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the work of potters Henry Pope, Mary Mikkelsen and Beth Bond, featured artists for March. A showing of other artists will be held in the upstairs Members’ Gallery and there will be live music and refreshments.

A full roster of events is planned at Riverview Station throughout the day. Karen Maugans (#104) will describe and demonstrate her techniques for capturing macro botanical still life images from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. From 2–3 p.m., Nora McMullen presents a live casting demo at Ignite Jewelry Studios (#262), and Peter Roux welcomes visitors to his larger space for Sky + Ground Contemporary Art (#265) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Village Potters Clay Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with new works by all six of its resident potters, some of whom will be on hand to talk about their work.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.