Sounds of the Season at Isis Music Hall

Isis Music Hall’s December lineup includes plenty of merrymaking with holiday shows by Jacob Johnson, John Doyle, The Currys and Russ Wilson, all ready and eager to perform for live audiences. “We are working hard for our staff, which has been incredibly loyal,” says Isis co-owner Lillianna Woody, “and giving the musicians a venue in which to play safely, have fun and keep their music alive.”

Jacob Johnson’s Almost Acoustic Christmas Show kicks things off on Friday, December 4, at 7 p.m. The South Carolina musician combines passionate storytelling with effortless vocals and masterful guitar playing. For the show, Johnson will add his own unique sound to traditional hymns such as “Silent Night” and “Little Drummer Boy.”

On Thursday, December 10, at 7 p.m., it’s Christmas with The Currys. This Americana trio—made up of Jimmy, Tommy and Galen Curry, two brothers and a cousin—returns for its fourth holiday celebration on the Isis stage. “We’ll play our take on a bunch of holiday and Christmas classics and fill out the rest of the show with stories, Christmas banter and our original music,” Galen Curry says. “We’d like the mood to be light-hearted Yuletide cheer mashed up with harmony-driven folk rock.” He adds that finding safe venues for performances after the long span of canceled shows has been welcome for the band. “You can’t fake the energy transmission between performer and audience,” he says, “and online shows during the quarantine months have been a poor facsimile.”

Celtic music sensation John Doyle takes the stage Saturday, December 12, at 7 p.m. Doyle is known for his remarkable guitar talents and, in recent years, his writing of articulate, colorful and evocative songs that rival the greatest traditional songs of the Irish canon. Doyle formed the highly acclaimed group Solas and, since leaving the group, has performed and recorded with notable names in the genres of folk, bluegrass and Celtic.

On Sunday, December 20, at 7 p.m., Russ Wilson presents Have Yourself a Swingin’ Christmas. Accompanying the Asheville musician on favorite tunes from Bing Crosby and Perry Como will be Wendy Jones, Justin Ray, Nathan Hefner and Hank Bones.

Safety measures in strict adherence to CDC recommendations at Isis Music Hall include distanced tables, a hand sanitizing station and required face covers for guests and staff. “Our goal is to have a safe place to relax and enjoy the beauty around us,” Woody says.

Isis Restaurant and Music Hall is located at 743 Haywood Road in West Asheville. For ticket information and reservations, call 828.575.2737 or visit IsisAsheville.com where a complete schedule of events and times may be found. Outdoor seating is available, weather permitting. Dinner reservations by phone are recommended. Free parking for customers is available on Haywood Road and Dunwell Avenue.