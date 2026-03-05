Southern Highland Craft Guild Celebrates National Quilting Day with Exhibition, Demonstrations

To commemorate National Quilting Day, the Southern Highland Craft Guild is presenting the exhibit Quilts with American Spirit and quilting demonstrations by master quilter and educator Connie Brown.

The Quilts with American Spirit exhibit is on display Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, in the front half of the auditorium of the Folk Art Center in Asheville. Held during the week of National Quilting Day, the exhibit highlights quilting not only as an art form but as a historical record that documents personal stories, regional traditions and national moments through fabric and thread.

The two-day exhibition celebrates the artistry, history and cultural significance of quilting in the Southern Appalachians region and features about 25 antique, vintage and contemporary quilts. Many of the quilts reflect patriotic themes expressed through color, pattern and historical context, offering a visual connection to moments in American history and domestic life.

Tables at the exhibit showcase historic and commemorative textile materials, including patriotic fabrics, World War I and World War II quilt booklets, 9/11 remembrance textiles and related ephemera. The exhibit includes a vintage Singer sewing table and machine that was passed down through generations, offering insight into the tools traditionally used to create these works.

Quilts with American Spirit includes an information table with Guild resources and contextual materials, along with family-friendly elements, such as coloring pages or take-home activities for children.

The celebration of National Quilting Day—which is Saturday, March 21—also marks a milestone of 15 years of quilt programming presented by longtime Guild member, educator and appraiser Connie Brown. Brown helps preserve and share quilting traditions through her demonstrations and community engagement at the Folk Art Center. She is showcasing her quilting techniques on March 19–21.

Brown’s demonstrations offer visitors a chance to see traditional techniques in action and engage directly with a master quilter and educator. “There are numerous skills involved in quilt making,” she says. “I’m there to answer questions and raise awareness as to what goes into making a quilt.”

When it comes to finding her inspiration, Brown says that sharing with others what she creates often leads her to the next quilt. “In my mind, many things become a quilt design,” she says. “The petals in a flower, ripples in a creek, a leaf, an antique quilt, a rock wall, a building, a photo—all things with elements, pattern and texture that I can form into my design.”

Her advice to both newcomers and seasoned quilters is to keep in mind that making a quilt is a commitment of time. “Be prepared and be realistic,” she says. “It probably isn’t going to be completed in a day or week, maybe even a month. You can do it. You just have to be willing to give it a try.”

Founded in 1930, the Southern Highland Craft Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and advancing fine traditional and contemporary craft of the Southern Appalachian region through exhibitions, education and public engagement. The Guild supports more than 800 juried artisans from nine states by providing resources, education and opportunities to grow their businesses. The Guild is headquartered at the

Folk Art Center at Milepost 382 of the Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville. Learn more at SouthernHighlandGuild.org.