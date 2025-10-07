Spotlight On: The Path Forward Foundation

By Emma Castleberry

Asheville artist Babette Reynolds has always been drawn to the mountains. When Hurricane Helene struck Western North Carolina in the fall of 2024, her connection to the region’s landscape took on new urgency. An accomplished contemporary landscape artist, Reynolds created The Path Forward collection of paintings and donated proceeds to recovery efforts, a project that has now grown into The Path Forward Foundation.

“The Path Forward collection of paintings contributes to the healing of WNC through the celebration of the natural beauty and majesty of the Blue Ridge Mountains as well as the strength and resilience of the people and communities of WNC,” says Reynolds. “Additionally, as an artist and resident of Asheville, I would like my work to make a tangible difference for the community. As a result, 50 percent of the net artist proceeds from the sale of The Path Forward paintings and prints are donated to charities supporting WNC hurricane recovery.”

The art collection inspired Reynolds and her fiancé David Newton to expand their impact by creating The Path Forward Foundation. “There are so many needs across WNC as the region addresses the ongoing impacts from Hurricane Helene,” says Reynolds. “Our foundation will only be one piece in the broader ecosystem of nonprofits and others working on recovery efforts.”

Reynolds notes that small, creative businesses are the lifeblood of the region. “The creative legacy of WNC is not defined by grand corporate ventures, but is instead a vibrant and resilient tapestry woven together by its artists, makers and small businesses,” she says. “They are the region’s true creative heart, pumping life and character into its mountain communities and driving a dynamic local economy built on originality and passion. Today’s creative entrepreneurs carry on this tradition, forging a modern identity that blends heritage techniques with contemporary innovation in countless mediums, including pottery, fiber arts, woodworking, glass and painting.”

Looking forward, Reynolds sees The Path Forward Foundation evolving over the next decade. “During this critical initial period, The Path Forward Foundation will donate funds directly to established, trusted organizations that specialize in rapid disaster response for creative communities,” says Reynolds. “In the longer term, over the next five to ten years, we anticipate that the Foundation will establish its own direct-to-recipient programs. This transition will allow us to build on our foundational efforts and provide more targeted, long-term support for the creative sector.” Future programs may include hardship and disaster recovery grants to individual artists and small creative businesses and educational scholarships for creative professionals facing financial barriers.

Reynold’s newly established Blue Star Gallery also ties into this vision. “The Blue Star Gallery will be a platform for Western North Carolina’s creative voices, from Appalachian craftsmanship to contemporary works,” says Reynolds. “We are committed to fostering a vibrant and diverse arts community in Western North Carolina by providing a dynamic exhibition space dedicated to showcasing the incredible talent of local artists and makers. We believe in the power of art to inspire, heal and unite, and we invite the community to join us in celebrating the extraordinary talent that makes Western North Carolina so special.”

Reynolds is planning a fundraising gala on Saturday, November 1, at 6 p.m. to mark the grand opening of the Blue Star Gallery. All proceeds from the event will go to Helene relief, benefiting many of the artists and makers who lost studios and work during the storm. The gala will feature The Path Forward collection and formally introduce The Path Forward Foundation, with music by Graham Sharp and Darren Nicholson Band, catering by Chef Michelle Bailey and a bar by Cultivated Cocktails.

The event follows a personal milestone for Reynolds—the night before, on Halloween, she and Newton will marry on the rooftop of The Radical Hotel in the upper River Arts District. In lieu of wedding gifts, guests at both events will be asked to donate to hurricane relief or participate in an online auction that will include Reynolds’ paintings and works donated by other local artists, with all proceeds dedicated to recovery.

Blue Star Gallery is located at 867 Haywood Road in West Asheville. Learn more at ThePathForwardFoundation.org.