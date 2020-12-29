Start the Year Off with Art at Second Saturday

On January 9, River Arts District (RAD) artists invite visitors to demonstrations, workshops, live music and special exhibitions during 2021’s first Second Saturday celebration. Many of the district’s more than 200 artists have special events—in-person and virtual—planned for the day.

Artists at Trackside Studios present Winter Wonders, featuring the work of many of the gallery’s more than 30 artists, in the Atrium Gallery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Demonstrating artists include abstract expressionist painter Sean McAusland and fiber artist Paige Houghton. Asian brush painter Lynn Stanley will display traditional tools and techniques used in her art.

“Most days are good days to find artists working in the RAD,” Stanley says, “but Second Saturdays increase the opportunities, particularly in winter. Similarly to the longstanding tradition of monthly art gallery openings, this extra focus benefits both out-of-town and local visitors in planning their activities and gives our working studios an added impact.”

At Riverview Station’s Sky + Ground Contemporary Art (#265), new works by artists Peter Roux, Deanna Chilian, Christopher Peterson and Colleen Lineberry will be on display from 12–4 p.m. Roux will demonstrate painting and drawing techniques from 2–3 p.m.

Lineberry creates abstract oil and cold wax paintings that often reflect the natural world. “During a challenging 2020, painting became even more of a sanctuary and source of renewal,” she says. “My paintings are inspired by outdoor landscapes and express hope and light through the use of color and texture.” She will also have a series of smaller oil and cold wax pieces on paper available for viewing and purchase.

Additional planned events include a Studio Cleaning Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brit J. Oie’s studio at Riverside Studios and New Works for the New Year from 12–5 p.m. by the ten artists at 362 Depot Street Studios.

For a complete schedule of events and times, a map and a studio guide to the district’s artists, visit RiverArtsDistrict.com. Studios have varying hours. Information may also be found at websites for studios and individual artists.