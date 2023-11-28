The BIG Little Show of Affordable Art at The Gallery at Flat Rock in December

The Gallery at Flat Rock presents The BIG Little Show, an exhibition of affordable artwork limited to a maximum size of 12 by 12 inches and priced under $250. The show, on display through Sunday, December 31, will feature work by more than 20 artists in a variety of media.

Wildlife artist Jen Starwalt says the small scale required by this show was a challenge for her medium of soft pastel. “Unlike paintbrushes and pencils which can give incredibly precise marks,” she says, “pastels are thick, chunky and the consistency of buttery sidewalk chalk. I love pastels because they are vibrant and expressive, but getting my details into small paintings is a real challenge.” Starwalt typically creates paintings as large as 5 feet across, but for The BIG Little Show, her paintings are 6 by 6 inches. “It has been a really fun challenge of trying to bring out details and capture the soul of the wildlife I paint in this smaller form,” she says.

Small-scale work can also present a challenge for artists with a specific style, like Alec Hall, who identifies as a realist. “As such,” he says, “I enjoy creating artwork that is fairly detailed. When working small, some of the finer details can be difficult to paint and still keep the animal looking natural. Thus, I looked for ways to imply detail without overworking the surface of my pastel paintings.”

The Gallery at Flat Rock is located in Flat Rock Square at 2702-A Greenville Highway, Flat Rock. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday 12–4 p.m., or by appointment. To learn more, visit GalleryFlatRock.com or call the gallery at 828.698.7000.