The Considered Photographic Image: An Overview

By Jeff Dale

Photography has reached unprecedented levels of accessibility in contemporary society. Today, a significant portion of the population owns smartphones equipped with cameras, allowing everyone from teenagers capturing selfies to professionals documenting their work to engage in photography. This surge in camera accessibility has resulted in millions of photographs being taken daily.

However, it’s important to recognize that quantity does not always equate to quality. While spontaneous images can occasionally produce remarkable results, especially in fields like sports or wildlife photography where numerous shots are taken in hopes of capturing one exceptional moment, the focus can also be on the concept of the “considered image.” This approach encourages photographers to take a more deliberate route in their craft.

When embarking on a photographic endeavor, it’s beneficial to pause and contemplate what you wish to achieve with your image. By visualizing the desired outcome beforehand, photographers can enhance the impact of their work. For instance, consider a scenario involving the pursuit of an image of a Great Blue Heron seen over the course of several days. By observing the bird’s habits and behaviors, one can develop a clear vision of the ideal photograph. Envisioning a moment when the heron takes flight against a calm harbor can guide the photographer’s approach.

On the day of the shoot, factors such as lighting, environmental conditions and the positioning of the subject play crucial roles. A photographer can enhance their chances of capturing a successful shot by methodically preparing their equipment and assessing the best angles and lighting options.

Engaging with the subject—taking several preliminary images and patiently awaiting the right moment—can culminate in a striking photograph, as seen in the case of capturing the heron in flight.

By taking into account the elements of how, what, when, where and why a photograph is taken, photographers can achieve dramatic and impactful results. This philosophy underscores the importance of thoughtful consideration in photography. Whether using advanced equipment or basic cameras, a mindful approach can yield surprising and satisfying outcomes, exemplifying the principles of the “considered image.”

Jeff Dale is a board member for Tryon Painters and Sculptors, with a gallery, gift shop and classrooms located at 78 North Trade Street, Tryon. Learn more at TryonPaintersAndSculptors.com.