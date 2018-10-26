Scott Lunsford, Author

Author Scott Lunsford brings to his books for young readers a wealth of knowledge gained from law enforcement work for the City of Asheville and now, in his “retirement,” as a school resource officer in Madison County. His career has exposed him to the stories behind families and situations. “Working with young people in my occupation as a Juvenile Unit detective and sergeant over the School Resource Officer Unit, I wanted to try and share some of the fascination and enjoyment I found in these stories with today’s young people,” he says. “I also thought it a good way to help educate on some of the issues that are important today and that young people must deal with.”

In this debut book in his G.I.F.T. (Girls Investigating Fantastic Things) series, Lunsford visits the issue of human trafficking in WNC. “The issue is out there and is a very serious one,” he says. “I wanted to bring the topic on a level that they might understand and, if they do see something that does not seem right, provide information on what they can do to help.”

Part of the profits from the sale of this book and others he has written goes to a nonprofit organization operating schools and medical facilities for homeless children in Haiti.

The Girls from G.I.F.T.: The Devil Dog Investigation, May, 2018, YA fiction, paperback, $8.49, by Scott Lunsford, and published by Freerange Press, NC. To learn more, visit ScottLunsfordAuthor.com.