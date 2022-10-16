The Peking Acrobats Featuring The Shanghai Circus at Wortham Center

Wortham Center presents The Peking Acrobats Featuring The Shanghai Circus on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 25 and 26, at 7 p.m. in Diana Wortham Theatre. With the addition of fresh elements from the circus, the performance brings a whole new dimension to the ancient artistry and tradition of Chinese acrobatics.

“The addition of the Shanghai Circus has brought a reinvigoration to The Peking Acrobats’ overall look and feel,” says IAI Presentations Inc. vice president and chief operating officer Cynthia Dike-Hughes. “While the acts are built on tradition and ‘trademark’ Peking Acrobatics, there is a new-generational vibe to the shows, distilling the best of the cultural aspects of the acrobats with the 21st century attitude and ebullience of The Shanghai Circus.”

Whether they’re performing daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs or displaying their technical prowess at trick-cycling, precision tumbling, juggling or somersaulting, The Peking Acrobats astound audiences everywhere with utmost bravery and dexterity. They push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with amazing displays of contortion, flexibility and control. Accompanied by live musicians who skillfully play traditional Chinese instruments, this time-honored tradition fuses Chinese music and awe-inspiring acrobatic feats with high-tech special effects to create an exuberant entertainment event with the festive pageantry of a Chinese carnival.

“We are thrilled to have the Shanghai Circus work with us to bring our unique brand of artistry and Chinese culture to audiences across North America and to Asheville in 2022,” says Dike-Hughes. “It feels great to finally be back on the road!”

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is at 18 Biltmore Avenue, in Asheville. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit WorthamArts.org or call 828.257.4530.