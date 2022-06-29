This Skin I’m In at Revolve Gallery

Opening on Saturday, July 2, at Revolve Gallery, This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self is a collection of images and narratives by artists in the LGBTQIA+ community. “The aim is for this exhibition to invite the viewer to rethink societal labels of difference and otherness,” says photographer Starr Sariego, curator and producer of the exhibition with Tema Stauffer, an associate professor of photography at East Tennessee State University. “This exhibition presents us with the opportunity to play with our own preconceived definitions of gender and the language we feel comfortable using around this subject. How do we use pronouns? What do we think about folks if their presentation is not what we are comfortable or familiar with? What can we learn from seeing and hearing their stories?”

The exhibition features the work of 21 photographers from a diverse array of identities in age, race, gender and sexuality, as well as innovative features such as an eight-minute film called Where We Belong created by MFA student Olivia DelGandio; a zine by Revolve director Lex Turnbull; and a free, downloadable application called “This Skin I’m In.” The app includes the entire exhibition, a curriculum guide, discussion points for more in-depth study into gender and identity, and short, recorded interviews by some of the contributing photographers.

One such contributor is Julie Rae Powers, a native Appalachian whose work is focused on the region and queer chosen families. “This exhibition is a great opportunity for young folks in the area to see others sharing their stories and potentially feel as if they can share their authentic selves with their community as well,” Powers says. “I would urge readers and viewers to really spend time with the work. Not a 30-second glance, but sit for five or 10 minutes. Look at all the details, contemplate the meaning and relationship the work has with the world. Queer artists work exceptionally hard on deeply personal work and I think time spent with it can create the connection we are all looking for.”

Revolve Gallery is located at 821 Riverside Drive #179, Asheville. The exhibition runs through August 29. Exhibition partners include Blue Ridge Pride, the Campaign For Southern Equality and Southern Equality Studios. For more information, visit StarrSariegoPhotography.com or email thisskiniminavl@gmail.com.