Tyler Ramsey, Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre Partner for a Surreal Dance Music Drama

Asheville Contemporary Dance Theatre (ACDT) is partnering with musician Tyler Ramsey to present Shiver in the Pines, a dance music drama, at Wortham Center for the Performing Arts. Performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19, and there will also be a 10 a.m. performance for school children on Friday.

The drama is inspired by the pulp fantasy stories of Manly Wade Wellman. The main character, Silver John (performed by Ramsey), explores the mountains of Southern Appalachia and encounters many strange creatures while traveling. “The stories are weird and surreal and center around a magical musician who can solve problems by playing his guitar with silver strings,” says ACDT director Susan Collard. “Many people do not know about these tales and a few might have read them, but to put them in a performance format will help expose them to the community.”

Ramsey has been friends with ACDT directors Susan and Giles Collard for decades. It was his suggestion that they use Wellman’s book Who Fears the Devil? as a jumping-off point for the musical drama. “At the time I was just interested in making some instrumental music inspired by this book,” says Ramsey. “Then when Giles and I talked, it became clear it was the perfect way for me and for them to collaborate on something. It’s been an amazing collaboration. The pieces are inspiring the music and the music is inspiring the choreography.”

Wortham Center for the Performing Arts is located at 18 Biltmore Avenue, Asheville. Learn more and purchase tickets at WorthamArts.org. For tickets to the performance for school children, call the box office at 828-257-4530, ext. 1.