Virtual Concert on April 11 Benefits Area Music Students

The Asheville Area Piano Forum’s (AAPF’s) annual benefit concert will be held virtually on Sunday, April 11, at 3 p.m. Ticket holders will be able to view the concert until Sunday, April 25, on YouTube. The pre-recorded program features professional AAPF pianists William Bares, Kimberly Cann, Elizabeth Child, Luke Shaver and Wayne Smith.

The AAPF got its start in 1992 when a small group of pianists began meeting informally to share ideas about teaching piano. Today, the group boasts more than 100 members, including performers, teachers, music store owners, tuners, technicians and piano movers. In 2002, the group organized as a nonprofit with the mission “to provide educational and charitable opportunities for WNC piano teachers, their students and their communities.”

Amateur pianists as well as professional teachers and performers joined together to coordinate activities to foster appreciation for piano and keyboard music, pedagogy and performance. “When the participants of AAPF’s performance group decided to have the first benefit concert in 2002, funding of the student assistance awards began, making private piano study affordable for students needing financial help,” says Karen Boyd, president of AAPF. “Approximately $45,000 has been awarded to young pianists since the time of that first fundraiser.”

Besides the annual benefit performances, activities include presentations by well-known performers and musicians, master classes, student recitals, Practice for Pets (raising money for the Asheville Humane Society while encouraging student practice), The Asheville Piano Competition for pre-college students and teacher roundtable discussion groups.

Among the selections for this year’s 15th Spring Benefit Concert are Bach’s Partita no. 2 in C minor, Mozart’s Sonata no. 6 in D major and Liszt’s Concert Étude no. 3. AAPF member William Bares will perform “Jazz Improvisations” on Mozart’s Alla Turca. Dr. Joann Freeburg will act as master of ceremonies and host.

Tickets are $20 for the concert link and online program. $25 tickets and $50 Patron tickets also include a DVD and a printed program. Tickets may be purchased via email or by mailing a check. See AshevillePiano.org for details.