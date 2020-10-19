Virtual Exhibition at WCU Fine Art Museum

The WCU Fine Art Museum is currently closed to the public, but via the website visitors can browse an interactive, 360-degree virtual tour of Cultivating Collections: Paintings, Ceramics, and Works by Latinx and Latin American Artists. The virtual experience also includes a video tour led by the museum’s curator of collections and exhibitions, Carolyn Grosch. The purpose of this multi-year series of exhibitions is to reevaluate the museum’s collections through a lens of equity and inclusivity.

Grosch worked with her exhibition practicum class to create Cultivating Collections: Paintings. Students selected works to highlight, interviewed artists, wrote labels, and evaluated the strengths and opportunities in the museum’s collection of paintings.

Cristina Córdova’s painting Sortilegio was chosen by a student to be featured in the exhibition. “As with any group, it is easy to stereotype and focus on the ‘otherness’ quality that defines an identity,” says Córdova. “It is my hope that this exhibition opens up the public perception of what it means to be a Latino artist in our time. Its importance lies in sharing key themes that run through the Latino community while highlighting what unites us to every other human in the region.”

Learn more about the exhibition and events at arts.wcu.edu/cultivatingcollections.